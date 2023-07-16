Today, I hope the majority of Maine people want the Wabanaki tribes to have as much control as possible over their lives and government, i.e., sovereignty. I don’t understand what specific litigation might have occurred if the recent bill had passed or the Wabanaki tribes had sovereignty today. If amendments to the Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act will have to be made to be able to safely grant sovereignty, why aren’t all parties at the table right now? If the U.S. Congress has to be involved, why haven’t the members of Maine’s congressional delegation explained that to us as they worked to prepare the necessary legislation?

It appears to me that most Mainers think granting sovereignty to the Wabanaki tribes sounds like a great idea, and about time, but a still-sizable group sees problems that they just don’t explain to the rest of us. Am I the only voter confused by these good people not actively working on alternate solutions right now? Give us the specifics, please.

Patricia Lewis

Woolwich

