Like many Mainers, I grew up learning to hunt and shoot. Lessons on how to handle guns safely and responsibly, including instructions offered by the National Rifle Association, were central to my learning how to hunt and shoot.
When people talk of gun safety laws today, hunting, shooting and general gun ownership are seldom, if ever, at issue. At issue are the proliferation in the sale and abhorrent misuse of non-hunting guns and magazines, and the weakening, discarding and rejection of laws designed to reduce harm from guns and gun violence.
While I would never support denying responsible, law-abiding citizens their right to own a gun, I do support strengthening our nation’s gun safety laws and regulations.
Gun violence is on the rise throughout the United States and appallingly, since 2020, gun violence has surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for American children. The fact that the U.S. House and Senate have done little over the last 30 years to address gun violence is unconscionable. Everything that can be done – from expanded mental health services, stricter gun crime sentencing and increased community policing to waiting periods, universal background checks and assault weapons bans – should be done to reduce gun related deaths, injuries and crime in the United States. To continue to do less is unacceptable.
David Costello
Democratic candidate, U.S. Senate
Brunswick
