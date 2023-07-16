I would like to offer a counter to the recent Bloomberg Opinion puff piece on the war in Ukraine (“Another View: Here’s how to deal with a wounded Putin,” July 5).
This slow-motion train wreck of a conflict epitomizes so many of the challenges we face in building a better world. First, it was initiated by and is directed top-down by the upper echelons of our society. Secondly, its continuance is totally dependent on strict control of narrative. Thirdly, it is beyond brutal in its savagery and intensity. Finally, it is a massive squandering of precious resources, desperately needed to address systemic needs for a humane and sustainable future.
In response to that editorial board’s advice of “stay the course,” I would suggest “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”
Thomas Kircher
Biddeford
