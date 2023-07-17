JACKMAN — A driver and passenger escaped with injuries not considered life-threatening early Saturday when their vehicle hit and killed a moose in Long Pond Township, near Jackman, officials said.

The vehicle hit the moose in the road sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to information posted on the Moose River Fire & Rescue Department’s Facebook page.

Long Pond Township is east of Jackman, off Route 6.

The cow moose smashed into the car’s windshield and was killed on impact, officials wrote. The car veered off the road and hit several large trees before coming to a stop.

“Miraculously, both the driver and the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” Moose River officials wrote in the post. “They were able to get out of the car and walk down the road to a nearby residence for assistance.”

The Moose River Fire & Rescue Department responded to the crash and took the driver and passenger by ambulance to the Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, which is 45 minutes from the scene of the wreck.

“The outcome of this accident could have been a lot worse,” officials wrote. “Always drive cautiously in moose country, especially at night.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: