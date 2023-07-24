Downtown Freeport is now home to a new HOP Haberdashery Off Price store, which recently opened on Main Street across from L.L. Bean. The 3,000-square-foot boutique offers high-end apparel and footwear curated by co-owners Eva Idzikowska and Ray Maurice. Maurice and Idzikowska also own and operate a Haberdashery of New England store in Cape Elizabeth.

“Our clients love the fine fabrics, the smart-casual styles, the relaxed ambiance and our commitment to providing a world-class fashion experience by assisting each client to curate a wardrobe that is perfect for their personality and style,” Maurice said in a prepared release.

Maurice was born and raised in Maine and has had a career in fashion spanning four decades, specializing in men’s and women’s apparel with a look he describes as “European resort casual,” including his ICON brand of apparel.

Alfred R. Yebba of Berenson Freeport Associates, which owns Freeport Village Station, said the group is “delighted to welcome” HOP Haberdashery Off Price to the area’s group of shops.

“They have a very loyal following from all over New England and the world,” he said in a prepared release. “Visitors and local shoppers in Freeport will appreciate the quality, selection and customer service in their beautiful new boutique at Freeport Village Station.”

HOP Haberdashery Off Price is located in Freeport Village Station, Suite #370N, at the Main Street entrance, across the courtyard from the new Lindt Chocolate. Freeport Village Station is currently open from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

