WEST BATH – After a long illness, Christine Perkins Mateosian died on July 19, 2023, at the age of 74. She passed away at home in West Bath while surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul, their sons, Timothy and Samuel, her sister, Vicki, and her grandchildren, Eleanor, Rocco, Max, and Marianne. She is predeceased by her parents, Anne and Ken Perkins. Christine was born on Jan. 4, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later moved to Monroe, N.Y. She married Paul in 1968. Together, they traveled across the country and back before building a home in Somerville, Maine. There they raised their two sons, Tim and Sam. During her time in Somerville, Chris was a substitute teacher and Ed Tech at the local elementary school. Later, she commuted to Augusta and Portland to complete her BA in Visual Arts from the University of Southern Maine.

In recent years, Chris enjoyed reading, hiking, swimming, and creating collages and sculptures from treasures she found during hikes in the woods or along the beach.

In lieu of flowers and other remembrances, her family suggests that donations be made to the Phippsburg Land Trust (207-443-4787); ﻿www.phippsburglandtrust.org.. This will honor her life, and help preserve Maine Wilderness.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous