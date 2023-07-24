Subtitled “The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan,” the latest production at the Ogunquit Playhouse presents the touching story of the trials and tribulations, but also successes, of recent immigrants to the United States in trying to find a way for their identities and their art to be recognized. If that’s not enough to interest you then, to paraphrase one of the pair’s hit songs, the music is going to get you.

“On Your Feet,” with a book by Alexander Dinelaris and music by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine, is a show that offers much high-energy Latin pop music along with a few power ballads to help bring the personal stories of an extended family to light. It’s entertainment that seeks to capture both the roots and growth within what was a new beginning for some individuals and a new approach to popular music that affected many.

For this “all-new international production,” director/choreographer Luis Salgado has not short-changed the dramatic storytelling in recognition of its broader meaning for the characters and the audiences who come to see the show.

In the performance under review, the first after opening night, the central role of Gloria Estefan was handled by an understudy. Kristen Tarragó met the challenge, singing and dancing in an impressive performance that brought the character to life.

Tarragó got to show her ballad range early in a strong audition scene focused on the touching song “Anything For You” and later in duets with Samuel Garnica, as Emilio. They connected on the romantic “I See Your Smile” and “Here We Are.” Dramatically, the young star held her own in tough and tender scenes with her family, including her feisty mom (Francisca Tapia), who later shows she also knows how to dance and sing.

Tarragó and a talented company of dancers and musicians powered things all the way up on the classic “Conga” to end the first act before returning after intermission for a medley that included “Get On Your Feet” and “Cuba Libre.”

Touches of modern dance as well as the expected Latin stylings added new angles to a dream-like sequence and bits of acoustic guitar with flute brought traditional flavors to the musical table. The brass- and percussion-heavy band, directed by Daniel Gutierrez, charged into the up-tempo tunes with infectious abandon.

Garnica’s Emilio balanced his rapidly growing attraction to Gloria with an ambitious bandleader’s drive to get their music heard despite the obstacles of stereotyping. His standout performance on “Don’t Wanna Lose You” seals their relationship after Gloria is seriously injured in a highway accident.

The singer’s comeback scenes lift the show to new levels of rhythm-induced bliss that are likely to succeed in getting you moving.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

