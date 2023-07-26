BOWDOINHAM – Jessica L. Adams, 36, died on July 22, 2023 at home with her family by her side.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1986 in Bath, the daughter of Jeff and Linda Elliott Adams.
Jessica worked at the Driftwood Inn, Bailey Island and the Galley Restaurant in Bath for many years.
Jessica is survived by her parents Jeff and Linda Adams of Bowdoinham; son, Matthew Adams of Bowdoinham, daughter, Lillian Toothaker of Bowdoinham; brothers Jacob Adams of Bath, Ezekiel Adams and wife Trista of Topsham; nephews Jordan Adams of Virginia, Charlee Adams of Topsham, niece Kasidee Adams.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Richard and Nora Adams, maternal grandparents Irene Cervenak and Glenwood Elliot; brother, Justen Adams; uncles Glen and David Elliott, Nelson, Mike and Robert Adams.
A celebration of life will take place on Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. at 223 Brown’s Point Rd., Bowdoinham.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.