On August 22, Mainebiz is hosting the Mainebiz Small Business Forum, an in-person event geared towards helping startups and small businesses grow and succeed, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Holiday Inn By The Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland.

This year’s topic is “Sustainability For Your Business: People, Profit, and Planet.” During this event, Maine business leaders will hear from a panel of small business owners as they explore the challenges of navigating the triple bottom line for their organization. Attendees will hear their personal experiences and perspectives as they discuss ways to implement sustainable change within their companies and best practices for other Maine businesses. The panelists are Aaron Anker, owner and CEO of Grandy Organics; Becky McKinnell, founder and CEO of iBec Creative; Steve Mills, CEO of Maine Beer Company; and moderator Richard Bilodeau, senior lecturer of entrepreneurship and marketing at the University of Southern Maine.

Visit mainebiz.biz/SmallBiz23 to learn more and to register. This year’s event sponsors are Maine Savings, Maine Technology Institute, Northeast Delta Dental, Northern Light Work Health and Pierce Atwood. Supporting partners are Headlight Audio Visual and The Holiday Inn By The Bay.

