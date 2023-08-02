Bath Iron Works has received another multiyear contract from the U.S. Navy to create three Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

Each ship will be built successively, with ships expected to be completed in the fiscal years of 2023, 2024 and 2026, according to an announcement released Tuesday. Included in the contract is the potential for an additional five ships, if BIW maintains a production rate of about 1.5 ships a year and produces the three guaranteed ships on time.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers make up the majority of the BIW production, with six ships currently in production — three of which are the Flight III model. According to the company’s website, Bath Iron Works is responsible for the construction of about half of the Arleigh Burke destroyers in the U.S. Navy’s fleet.

The new contract comes on the heels of the recent christening of the USS Harvey C. Barnum, the 40th Arleigh Burke destroyer in BIW’s history.

As one of the largest employers in Maine, the contract highlights employment expectations. Through the pandemic, BIW continued to set high hiring goals to combat increasing retirement rates in the company and keep up with production expectations. As of 2021, the company employs 6,500 people directly, bringing in at least 1,000 new employees each year since 2019. However, in 2021, the company had a retirement rate of 15-20 people per month.

