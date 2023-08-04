Purple vapor is again coming from the stacks of ecomaine’s waste to energy plant in Portland.
The purple-pink plume was first spotted rising from the ecomaine stacks at the Blueberry Road facility on Thursday morning. Ecomaine officials said the issue was fixed within a couple of hours and was believed to be caused by a larger-than-normal amount of iodine in the waste stream.
But the purple vapor returned Friday morning and this time appeared more vibrant against cloudy skies. It could be seen as far south as Scarborough.
A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to messages about why the colored smoke had returned.
Ecomaine said Thursday it had never experienced a similar problem before, but other waste to energy facilities around the nation have. The colored vapor in those instances was linked to iodine entering their combustion chambers.
Iodine is commonly used in pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, inks, animal feed supplements, and photographic chemicals. Vaporized iodine can pose health risks if inhaled directly. But ecomaine said it was unlikely that anyone had direct exposure “due to the relatively short time the incident occurred and its location.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, short-term exposure to iodine can irritate the eyes, respiratory tract and skin.
