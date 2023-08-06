A woman with a deep-rooted connection to Brunswick and more than 27 years’ experience managing nonprofits has been named the new executive director of the Brunswick Downtown Association.

Lynn Mansfield replaces Debora King, who served in the post since 2012 and retired this year.

“Lynn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the BDA’s mission of promoting Downtown Brunswick and representing the needs of its valued members,” the association said in a statement Friday announcing Mansfield’s hiring. “Lynn’s passion for member-driven organizations and her deep-rooted connection to the Brunswick community make her an ideal fit for this role.”

Mansfield raised her family in Durham and has children who graduated from Brunswick High School.

“She has a unique understanding of the town’s importance as a hub for business, entertainment, education and health care,” the association said in a news release.

Mansfield’s experience includes working as executive director of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and the Maine chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Brunswick Downtown Association and to work alongside its dedicated members,” Mansfield said in a statement. “I am eager to leverage my experience and knowledge to drive positive change and foster growth in this vibrant community.”

The nonprofit Brunswick Downtown Association has more than 350 members in Brunswick and beyond. It organizes about 25 events a year, including the Music on the Mall summer concert series, the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival and the holiday tree lighting.

“Lynn aims to strengthen the association’s collaborative efforts with businesses and community stakeholders to enhance Downtown Brunswick’s vibrancy and economic vitality,” the association said. “We look forward to her transformative contributions to our thriving community.”

