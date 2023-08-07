A 32-year-old Gouldsboro man was killed Sunday after he lost control of the UTV he was driving and it flipped over on top of him, the Maine Warden Service said Monday.

Ethan Taylor was operating the side-by-side vehicle on a road in Township 36 with 27-year-old Kimberly Billings of Gouldsboro and a dog, said Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

The dog jumped out of the UTV, and when Taylor looked back to see where it was, he lost control and the vehicle rolled over. Taylor fell out and was pinned underneath.

He was pronounced dead when game wardens arrived. Billings was transported to Down East Community Hospital where she was examined and released.

The crash took place around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

