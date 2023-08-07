SUMNER — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office released more details Monday on the arrest Friday of two former town officials charged with stealing money from the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department.

Former Fire Chief Robert A. Stewart, 68, and his wife, former Fire Department secretary and former Selectman Kelly L. Stewart, 57, are accused of taking up to $15,000 from the department, according to Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

The pair were arrested Friday afternoon at their home on Valley Road without incident. Each is charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, a felony. They each posted $500 cash bail Friday, Urquhart said.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Sumner officials concerning the potential misappropriation of funds from the Volunteer Fire Department, Urquhart said. The complaint alleged that the Stewarts “were making purchases with Fire Department funds for equipment that was not for the Fire Department.”

Robert Stewart led the department for 18 years and has been a member for 25 years.

The investigation, which took several months, revealed that the Stewarts “had made purchases, worth several thousands of dollars, for equipment that was either unaccounted for or not for use by the Fire Department,” Urquhart said.

Robert Stewart, who resigned at the April 25 Select Board meeting, said he was stepping down because “he is tired of feeling like the bad guy.” Stewart said he occasionally passed out items purchased by Admiral Fire and Safety to fire department and town office personnel as protection from “crazy people,” but has never stolen or hidden equipment, according to meeting minutes.

The Scarborough company sells public safety uniforms, duty gear and ballistic vests, among other items, according to its website.

Kelly Stewart resigned her position as secretary for the Fire Department on the same day, but retained her seat on the Select Board for the next three months.

Besides the referral to the Sheriff’s Office, the town hired a private investigator to look into allegations of misappropriation of funds. The board reviewed the findings from investigator Matt Tarasevich from the Bernstein Shur law firm in Portland during a July 19 executive session.

Kelly Stewart resigned her Select Board seat at the next meeting on July 25.

“Based on the investigator’s findings and conclusions, we believe that (Kelly) Stewart failed her duties to the town as a Select Board member,” Selectman Mary Ann Haxton said at the July 25 board meeting. “Had she not tendered her resignation, we would have made a motion to formally censure her.”

A court date for the couple to appear has not been scheduled.

