Riverside Golf Course in Portland closed both its 18-hole north course and 9-hole south course for the fourth straight day Friday because of rains this week, an unusual occurrence this late into the summer.

The two courses, which are owned and operated by the City of Portland, are usually among the busiest in Southern Maine.

No one answered the phone at the clubhouse Friday afternoon, but Riverside posted on its Facebook page that both courses would be closed because of Thursday evening’s heavy rain. The course was closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well.

According to the National Weather Service, Portland recorded 0.81 inches of rain Thursday night. That was on top of more than 1 inch of rain Tuesday, which raised the level of the Presumpscot River that borders much of the course.

The Maine golf season typically runs from May through October. This year, many courses have been dealing with more rain than ever, which can cause problems when combined with heavy use, especially golf carts.

It wasn’t clear if the courses would reopen for the weekend.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: