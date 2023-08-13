A Hampden man died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed in Prospect around 3:34 p.m. on Fort Knox Road, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The initial investigation indicates that the operator of the motorcycle, Christopher Sabol, 23, was traveling westbound with a group of motorcycles. Sabol passed a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve, and slammed into the side of the Crosstrek. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene, Moss said in a statement.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

