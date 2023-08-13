On Saturday afternoon firefighters responded to a building fire at 280 Gebung Road.

A passing motorist alerted a family that their garage was on fire, according to Alfred Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jarrett Clarke.

When Alfred firefighters arrived at the scene they encountered heavy fire in a large garage attached to the home. “Due to the size of the house, limited water, and remote area a third alarm was immediately called for additional personnel and water,” Clarke said on the fire department’s Facebook page.

Crews were able to keep the fire mostly to the garage with some damage to the extension of the home. The occupants of the home were able to stay with family, and the Red Cross is assisting.

“A huge thank you to all of our mutual aid partners I was starting to list them and lost count,” Clarke said in the post. “Kona Ice who donated water and some of their products, and to a passing motorist who alerted the family to the fire.”

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, the fire is not considered suspicious, but further investigation is being done by the Maine State Fire Marshall’s Office.

A number of fire departments provided mutual aid assisting in the fire. “I was starting to list them and lost count,” Clarke said in the post.

