This summer’s weather conditions have made it ripe for bacteria contamination in swimming areas, especially when there’s been lots of rain, said Dr. Dora Anne Mills, the former head of Maine’s Center for Disease Control.

One swimming area in Buxton and three coastal beaches have high levels of bacteria.

Buxton’s Pleasant Point Park swimming area has been closed, town officials have announced due to high levels of E.Coli bacteria in the water, according to the town’s web page. The advisory came from the Saco River Corridor Commission’s Water Quality Coordinator, and Chad Poitras, who is Buxton’s Health Code officer.

Three coastal beaches are flying orange flags on Sunday, warning visitors of high contamination bacteria levels. Those beaches are not closed.

Coastal beaches with contamination warnings of enterococci bacteria from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection include Portland’s East End Beach, Gooch’s Beach, and Laudhol Beach in Kennebunk.

The three warnings were flagged on Thursday. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection publishes information about the water quality at participating beaches on the Healthy Beaches Dashboard, which is updated daily with the results of bacteria monitoring.

Both enterococci and E.Coli are forms of fecal bacteria that can cause illness, said Mills, who is the chief health officer at MaineHealth.

Portland city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said Sunday that park rangers collected water samples and sent them to the state as part of the Maine Healthy Beaches program.

“When we receive positive results, the standard practice is to post signs at the beach advising people. A high number of contamination sites statewide this summer is due to rain,” Grondin said in a text.

The East End Beach is not closed. The warning is a lower threshold than a beach closure; the warning is simply a swimming advisory due to bacteria levels higher than normal, she said.

Mills said Sunday she wasn’t surprised by the bacteria in swimming areas.

“It’s always in August,” Mills said, adding bacteria outbreaks can happen from a combination of things. Warmer water is more susceptible to higher levels of bacteria. “And the water is warmer than ever. It used to be you couldn’t really swim in the ocean because it was too cold. Now you can swim in the ocean in Maine pretty easily.”

Also, more towns and cities are doing more testing, which will result in more positive elevated levels, Mills said.

Additionally, more people are using more beaches. Young children who wear diapers in the water can contribute to bacteria levels, Mills said. Dog stool can also contribute to bacteria in the water.

“It’s not the pee, it’s the poop. I recommend when diaper-age children are in the water to not wear diapers,” she said. When young children have to go and are not wearing a diaper, young children are more likely to look around with a face, “‘I’ve got to go'” and get out of the water before having to go, she said. When wearing a diaper in the water, young children are more likely to go in their diaper, “and the bacteria will circulate,” Mills said. “So you want to make sure diaper-age kids are diaper free. It’s a little gross, but that’s the reality,” she said.

Another factor is when there’s a lot of rain, some sewer systems or septic systems near the ocean overflow with rain and mix with sewage, which means raw sewage can get into the water. “You have along the shoreline systems that are grandfathered septic systems, and towns that have systems that have overflowed into the water,” Mills said.

Maine, and the Northeast, are receiving above-normal rainfall, raising water levels throughout the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Hunter Tubbs at the Gray Station said this summer is among the wettest summer and more rain is forecast. At the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, the mountain has recorded the wettest July on record since 1931, according to spokesman Charlie Buterbaugh.

More rain is in the immediate forecast, according to meteorologists.

Elevated bacteria in the water can cause illness, “so you want to take precautions,” she said. She would not swim in closed swimming areas or beaches with warnings.

But the conditions matter, she added. Beaches in coves or with less ocean current, and those with crowds, could be easier targets for contamination. Whereas a beach like Popham State Park, even when crowded, has strong currents and would be an unlikely spot of contamination, Mills said.

