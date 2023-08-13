The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a severe thunderstorm warning early Sunday afternoon and cautioned that strong thunderstorms could happen through 9 p.m. Sunday.

In early Sunday afternoon, the agency issued a warning that there was a good chance for a severe thunderstorm in Cumberland County and southwestern Maine with winds up to 60 miles per hour gusts, along with quarter-sized hail.


Until about 1:30 p.m. as a severe storm moved through, hail damage to vehicles was to roofs, siding, and trees. The locations expected to be impacted include Westbrook, Gorham, Cumberland, Falmouth, Windham, and North Yarmouth.

After 1:30 p.m., another NWS message issued a severe thunderstorm watch through Sunday night for all of Maine except for Penobscot County.

