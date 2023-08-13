PORTLAND – James Henry “Harry” Hayman, 82, passed away on June 15, 2023, after a six month battle with glioblastoma, which he fought with dignity and humor. Jim was born in Brooklyn, the youngest of four, to Robert and Mary Hayman. With the support of his beloved elder brother, Matthew, Jim secured a full scholarship to Andover, where he thrived. He later attended Brown University, majoring in history and becoming a member of Alpha Delta Phi. He remained close with his fraternity brothers for over 60 years.

Jim was a natural storyteller with a penchant for pithy dialogue. He put his talents to use as an “ad man” – a phrase he loved, working for Young & Rubicam as a creative director on notable accounts for the U.S. Army, Lincoln/Mercury, and Proctor & Gamble.

At 65 and while living on Peaks Island in Maine, he started a second career as a novelist, becoming the best-selling author of the Maine-set police procedural series, “McCabe and Savage”, which sold more than half a million copies and was published worldwide. He also served as President of the Maine Writers and Publishing Alliance for several years. Jim’s greatest joys were writing, reading, drinking good scotch, supporting his wife’s passion for art and art-making, and spending time with close friends and family.

Jim was a serious and complex person but never above making or appreciating a good pun. He was a master of Trivial Pursuit, a supporter of progressive politics, and a talented toast-maker. He loved Mel Brooks, Ella Fitzgerald, good poems, classic movies, his cocker spaniel, Pippa, and the New York Giants. He disliked pettiness, bombast, and cliche. His warmth, kindness, wit, and wonderfully curly hair endeared him to many.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Jeanne O’Toole Hayman; his daughter, Kate, his son, Ben, and daughter-in-law, Kaitlin Monaghan; his two granddaughters, Aubrie and Eva James; and his many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at the Andover School’s Cochran Chapel on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Preble Street Resource Center or Hospice of Southern Maine.

