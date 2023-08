The Maine antlerless-deer permit winners announced Tuesday are listed below. The permit costs $12 (plus a $2 agent fee). Hunters need to claim and pay for their permit by at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 12 on the state website or they forfeit their permit and it will be sold to another person.

