I was disappointed by a recent WGME story about abortion-related challenges to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a global health program that has saved 25 million lives; prevented millions of HIV infections; been integral in helping countries achieve HIV epidemic control; and strengthening global health security. PEPFAR isn’t a household name, and it should be – but not for the reasons highlighted in that story.

The AIDS relief plan was founded in 2003 by President George W. Bush to stem what seemed to be insurmountable tides of HIV/AIDS, and is widely recognized as one of the most successful global health programs in history. It’s a shining example of the power of bipartisan leadership. The humanity of PEPFAR alone – 25 million mothers, fathers and children saved from a preventable and treatable disease, and more than 5 million babies born without needing a lifetime of medicine to survive – is reason enough to continue fully funding this important program.

Let’s not diminish the astounding contributions that our country – our communities – have invested to end HIV/AIDS. It’s a legacy we can be proud of – and one that compels us to see the job through to the end. Allowing a program that has saved millions of lives to lapse would be a stunning abdication of moral leadership. I urge Maine Sens. King and Collins, and their fellow lawmakers, to recognize that PEPFAR must be reauthorized this year.

Michelle Amato

Gorham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: