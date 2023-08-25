I grew up in Portland in the 1950s and ’60s and loved skating in the winter and walking around during the other seasons, especially the fall. The Castle in Deering Oaks was an integral part of the landscape (“Queenie’s Castle in Deering Oaks closes permanently,” Aug. 5). A thought: In England, as you walk around the beautiful parks, you can stop for a cup of tea and a treat outside. That would yet be a wonderful addition to this wonderful park.
Shirley Minster
Dowling Park, Fla.
