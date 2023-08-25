A veteran food services executive with Hannaford Supermarkets has been chosen to lead Maine’s largest hunger-relief organization.

Heather Thompson Paquette will take on the role of president of Good Shepherd Food Bank in September. The food bank works with 600 partner organizations across Maine, supplying food to schools, senior care programs, health centers and other food banks.

“It’s an incredible honor, and I’m very humbled to join an organization focused on giving back to our communities and working to end hunger every day,” said Paquette in a release announcing her appointment. “Having worked in food retailing for more than two decades, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges of food insecurity, the impact on families, and the tough choices families make every day in feeding those they love. I look forward to building on the incredible success Good Shepherd Food Bank has achieved under Kristen Miale’s leadership and working alongside our Maine communities to eliminate hunger.”

Paquette previously worked for 24 years with Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Hannaford Supermarkets. She most recently served as vice president of its retail innovation center and previously oversaw retail operations for the supermarket chain in Maine.

In addition to her professional experience, Paquette, a Biddeford native, also has extensive community service as a past-president of the March of Dimes board of directors, board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine, and co-chair of United Way of Southern Maine Tocqueville Society.

