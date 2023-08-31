BAILEY ISLAND – Gilbert Raymond Grimes, 66, of Bailey Island, passed away on July 21, 2023.

He was born on Feb. 8, 1957. Gilly was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, serving his country with honor and dedication.

After his military service, Gilly pursued a career in yachting, where his passion for the sea and adventure thrived. He was known for his expertise and skill in navigating the waters, leaving a lasting impact on the yachting community.

He will be deeply missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Special thanks to Mike Placek for being his dear friend.

A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Orrs Island School House in Maine.

