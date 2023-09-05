Democrat David Sinclair won’t face a challenger in this fall’s special election to fill Bath’s sole Maine House seat.

No Republicans or third-party candidates filed to run in the Nov. 7 election to finish the remainder of Sean Paulhus’ term as the House District 50 representative. The filing deadline was Friday.

Attempts to reach state and county GOP officials were not successful Tuesday.

Sinclair, a lawyer and former Bath city councilor, last week won the Democratic caucus to run for the seat. He said he was hoping for a contested race.

“I think it’s important for voters to have an actual choice at every election,” he said.

Voters will be able to write in candidates Nov. 7.

Sinclair said if he’s elected, he would focus on affordable housing. He said his beliefs include mitigating climate change and gender- and race-based wage gaps and promoting women’s reproductive freedom and gender-affirming care. He runs a Bath-based law practice and said he focuses on services for the underprivileged. He served two terms on the Bath City Council, from 2008-2014.

Paulhus resigned last month after Gov. Janet Mills appointed him as Sagadahoc County register of probate. Paulhus was in the middle of his third two-year term, which ends in 2024.

Bath is a Democratic stronghold, with about twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. Democrats currently have a 12-member majority over Republicans in the Maine House.

