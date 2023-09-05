Police arrested one driver at a sobriety checkpoint in Bath last week, aimed at ensuring people were operating safely during the Labor Day holiday, according to police.
The checkpoint, funded by a $6,000 grant from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, was held on High Street from 7-11 p.m. Wednesday. Ten Bath police officers screened 633 vehicles, according to Deputy Police Chief Michelle Small. Twenty-seven drivers were screened for alcohol impairment and 10 were screened for drug impairment, she said.
Ten drivers were cited for various infractions. A 61-year-old Bath man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence. According to his arrest report, his blood-alcohol level was 0.16, twice the legal limit.
Small said drivers were “very cooperative.”
“The feedback was positive,” she said.
The grant was administered with federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which partnered with the police department for its Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
