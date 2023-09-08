A worker at the Brunswick Staples said he was recently fired for trying to form a union.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which is representing seven workers at the store who want to unionize, said it filed an unfair labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board this week protesting the firing.

“Staples is trying to press the ‘easy button’ by simply firing any employee who exercises their right to form a union,” said David Sullivan, the Machinists Union’s eastern territory general vice president. “The IAM stands by these brave Staples workers in Brunswick who are standing up for democracy on the job. We will use every resource available to fight this illegal firing and deliver justice for Staples workers.”

Staples did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

The Brunswick union would be the first Staples union in the U.S. Staples has 997 retail stores in the country, including 10 in Maine, and more than 34,000 workers, according to its website.

The union said the worker was fired Sept. 1. He wishes to remain anonymous, said Jay Wadleigh, the Machinists Union’s directing business representative for District 4.

“He was fired Labor Day weekend, of all weekends,” Wadleigh said.

He said the worker was one of the leaders of the unionization effort.

“Staples knew who he was,” Wadleigh said. “That’s why they targeted him. It’s an age-old tactic companies use.”

The worker wants his job back and back pay, according to Wadleigh, who said the company told the worker he was fired for an “unauthorized edit” to his time card, a claim the worker denies.

The workers, who could soon vote to officially form a union, are seeking higher pay, better benefits and more hours.

One Brunswick Staples worker recently told The Times Record that pay at the store is $15-$18 an hour and benefits, offered only to non-managerial supervisors, are “insanely expensive.” The worker added while they are considered a full-time employee, they and other workers are often denied requests to work 40 hours a week.

“I need 40 hours to survive,” said the worker, who declined to be identified, fearing retribution.

The worker said they appreciate their fellow employees and helping small businesses that rely on Staples for supplies, marketing materials and more.

“The whole team is loyal to each other. We care about each other,” the worker said. “I love my job. I help people out every single day. … Sometimes I’m helping people out and there’s thousands of dollars on the line.

“My biggest benefit working for a corporate conglomerate is keeping money in the local economy and helping out small business.”

The worker said the employees were aware their efforts could have negative ramifications, evidenced by Brunswick’s former Little Dog Coffee Shop, which was recently shut down by the owner after workers unionized and went on strike.

“We’re concerned it could backfire,” the worker said.

The Machinists Union, based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, represents about 600,000 active and retired workers in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam, including about 4,250 workers at Bath Iron Works as well as employees of companies like Harley-Davidson, Southwest Airlines and Boeing.

