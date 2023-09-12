LISBON FALLS – James Leroy Monroe, 79, of Lisbon Falls, died peacefully in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, with his family by his side.

James was born to Delbert and Edythe (Brown-Vogt) Monroe on June 11, 1944, in Reno, Nev. He left Klickitat, Wash. at 17 in 1961 when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He spent time overseas and was eventually stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station in Naval Squadron VP-11. He met the love of his life while stationed at BNAS, Constance R. Lavallee, and married on Feb. 27, 1965. After serving with the VP-11, he served in the Brunswick National Guard until he retired in 1986. He retired from Bath Iron Works after 40+ years as a team leader and ship fitter. He was a long-time American Legion Post 202 member of Topsham, Maine.

He was predeceased in death by his wife Constance R. Monroe; daughter Cindy Lee Monroe; and his parents. Survivors include his three daughters, Pennie Lane Klinger (Ernest) of Hegins, Pa., Holly Lee Boom (Donnie) of Lisbon, and Nicole Lynn Monroe (Danny Pollock) of Topsham.

He leaves many nieces and nephews he helped raise and took as his own: Tina Goodman (Bruce) of Topsham, Russell Stegemoller (Stacy) of Stafford, Va., Albin Lavallee (Stacey) of Virginia Beach, Va. Rebecca Caberjal-Lavallee of Virginia Beach, Va.

Many grandchildren also survive him: Chris Cromwell (Haley Jo) of Gardiner, Dylan Cromwell (Kaitlyn Rancourt) of Lisbon Falls, Ashley Cromwell of Lisbon Falls, Colby Pollock (Lindsay Routhier) of Topsham, Casey Ridlon (Dennis Mccann) of Durham, Tristin Ridlon (Taylor Frechette) of Durham, Nicholas Boom (Anna) of South Paris, Chris Klinger (Anthony Magnanti) of Hegins, Pa., Nikki Klinger (Tyler) of Tower City, Pa., Zach Goodman of Topsham, Brittany Seese (Shannon) of Wendell, N.C., Sean Stegemoller (Lindsey) of Baltimore, Md. Caleb Miller of Virginia Beach, Va., and Nathan Donges currently stationed overseas.

He is also survived by several great-grandchildren, Addie, Harper, Everly, Peyton, Kaydence, Brinley, Tucker, Sawyer, Tyler, Hannah, Carter, Ayden, Graceyn, William, and Margaret.

He is survived by two sisters, Delberta League of Salem, Ore. and Jodi Porozni (Gordon) of Portland, Ore. He has many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family, too many to list, all loved immensely.

He loved not only his family but also gardening, yard work, genealogy, talking to fellow Navy men and women, and working on his camper to take it out west someday.

Memorial Service will be a graveside service at the Varney Cemetery, Brunswick, located on Pine Street, Brunswick, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, with full military honors. Celebration of life immediately following at American Legion Post 202, Foreside Road, Topsham.

“Strong as a tree, rooted in the earth, a man provides; he shelters us from the burning sun and the pouring rain, and his strength gives us the courage to stand tall ourselves.” – Unknown.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the:

Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

