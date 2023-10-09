Bath officials starting this week will hold information sessions on two spending measures and four charter amendments that will appear on the ballot Nov. 7.

Voters will decide on a $25 million bond for sewer upgrades and a $5 million bond for street and sidewalk improvements. Voters will also decide on amendments to the charter related to gender-neutral language, public notices, election clerks and election petitions.

The first information session is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at City Hall. The second is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at City Hall.

Voters on Nov. 7 will elect three new city councilors. All three incumbents are not running for reelection. Also on the ballot are two uncontested school board seats for Regional School Unit 1 and an uncontested state representative race to finish the remainder of Sean Paulhus’ term. Paulhus resigned last month after Gov. Janet Mills appointed him as Sagadahoc County register of probate. Paulhus was in the middle of his third two-year term, which ends in 2024. Former City Councilor David Sinclair won the Democratic caucus to run for the seat; no other candidates filed to run.

The polls Nov. 7 will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bath Middle School. Voters can request absentee ballots through the city clerk’s office or a state website.

