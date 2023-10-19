The John T. Gorman Foundation, a Portland nonprofit, is hosting a summit with over 125 Maine leaders to spotlight a two-generation approach to breaking the cycle of poverty and identify what practice and policy changes are needed to further improve family outcomes. The Maine 2Gen Summit takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23, at the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport.

The “two-generation approach” featured at the summit intentionally and simultaneously works with children and adults to empower and create opportunities for families experiencing poverty, according to a prepared release. Speaking on the subject of breaking the cycle of poverty will be Dr. Sara Enos Watamura from the University of Denver, a leading developmental psychobiologist; Nicole Witherbee, president and CEO of John T. Gorman Foundation; and Marjorie Sims, managing director of Ascend at the Aspen Institute. Invited attendees include state and federal officials, nonprofit leaders, and Maine parent leaders.

The John T. Gorman Foundation — whose mission is to make Maine a more equitable place where all children and families can thrive — has nearly 10 years of experience supporting 2Gen initiatives. It has partnered with national 2Gen leader Ascend at the Aspen Institute to host the Maine 2Gen Summit, the organization’s first.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: