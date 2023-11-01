Since the facts are not on their side, CMP and Versant are relying on fear to make their case to stay in power (pun intended). But it now appears that CMP and Versant are the ones who are afraid. And they should be. Despite the mountains of direct mail, the incessant, annoying and deceptive TV commercials, Maine people are seeing through the propaganda, the smears and the bullying by those who benefit from the current for-profit energy system.

Why should the decisions about our energy future be made by people who do not live here, and who are clearly more interested in profits for shareholders, than in a sustainable future for Maine people? They should not, and they will not, when Maine people stand up and vote “Yes” for Pine Tree Power (Question 3) on this year’s ballot. Let’s make real change together.

Todd Ricker

Portland

