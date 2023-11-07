Election clerks around Maine reported slow but steady voter turnout Tuesday driven largely by interest in the Pine Tree Power referendum.

In Portland, stronger turnout was driven by the election of a new mayor and a question regarding rent control. There also was a mayoral race in Lewiston that lured voters to polls in that city.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows spent much of election day visiting seven polling places. She started her day in Waterboro, followed by visits to Deering High School in Portland and Lewiston, before moving up the coast to Bath and Woolwich, and ending in Bangor and Orono.

“Slow and steady accurately defines the 2023 election turnout,” Bellows said Tuesday evening as she drove to a polling place in Orono. “My hope is that we will hit 50 percent (statewide voter turnout), but that would be surprisingly good.”

In a similar off-year election in 2021, 37 percent of voters cast ballots statewide.

Bellows said the statewide referendum questions – there were a total of eight on the ballot – were a big voter draw. She said absentee balloting also reflects solid interest in this election. A total of 112,745 absentee ballots were requested and more than 101,000 had been returned as Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

“Maine consistently ranks at the top of the nation in voter turnout,” Bellows said. “We are very proud of that.”

Maine voters turned out to vote at a higher rate than voters in any other state in the November 2022 General Election with 61.8 percent of citizens of voting age casting ballots, according to U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The commission’s survey, which was released in June, represents the most comprehensive compilation of voting data from U.S. jurisdictions.

Bellows said she had not heard of any voting glitches or security issues on Tuesday. After meeting in seven locations with municipal clerks and election officials, she described voting as “extremely smooth.”

That seemed to be the case in many polling places.

A steady stream of people flowed in and out of Woodfords Club in Portland Tuesday night around 6 p.m. Between the polling place’s opening at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. the turnout was consistently solid, said election warden Geri Rose. After 4 p.m., as the regular workday ended, a surge of voters arrived. People waited in line for up to 15 minutes, said Rose.

Susan McMillan, election warden at the Reiche Community School in Portland, said the polling place had a slow start, but since lunchtime more voters had been showing up.

Advertisement

“It’s good to see a strong turnout even in an odd year like this. We’ve been pretty busy,” McMillan said Tuesday night.

Bellows said she won’t know for certain how many people voted in the Nov. 7 election for at least a few more days. Local election officials will have two business days to return their results to the Secretary of State’s Office, which in turn will verify those results for accuracy before certifying them.

“What’s most important is not that it’s done fast, but that it’s accurate,” she said.

There are 962,000 registered voters in Maine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: