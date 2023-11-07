Portland voters to decide on new mayor, rent control

9 a.m. About a dozen people quietly filled Merrill Auditorium on Tuesday morning to cast their ballot as Portland voters set out to elect a new mayor.

Pious Ali and a representative for Andrew Zarro stood outside welcoming voters.

Opponents to Question A, which would exempt landlords with nine or fewer units from the city’s rent control ordinance, were also stationed near City Hall.

– Julia Arenstam (Press Herald)

Maine voters head to the polls

8 a.m. Polls opened across the state Wednesday morning in an off-year election that features eight referendum questions, including a proposal to create a publicly owned electric utility.

Some also will get the chance to choose local officeholders or decide whether to invest in new schools or other public projects.

Polling places in most Maine communities open between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Virtually all polling places must close at 8 p.m.

Check your municipality for exact polling times and locations or go to the Maine Secretary of State’s website for information about polling places and the rights of voters.

– Staff report

