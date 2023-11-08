The United Kingdom’s top competitive eater recently posted video of himself polishing off a massive breakfast pizza at Mister Bagel on Forest Avenue in Portland, winning the store’s standing challenge and crushing the location’s previous record.

According to a post on the Mister Bagel Forest Ave. Facebook page, competitive eater Adam Moran visited the store in late June to try its breakfast pizza challenge: finish an 18-inch, five-pound breakfast pizza with cream cheese, eggs, cheese, bacon, sausage and ham in 30 minutes or less and win a Mister Bagel T-shirt and $100 cash.

Moran, a fully-bearded, slender 38-year-old, travels around the U.K., Canada and the United States making videos of his challenge-eating exploits and posting them to his YouTube channel, BeardMeatsFood. His Portland video – posted Monday and already notching more than 2 million views as of Wednesday – shows the store’s Mister Bagel breakfast pizza challenge “wall of fame,” which features photos of the two previously successful challengers, one who finished the pizza in exactly 30 minutes and the other who held the store’s record, at 24 minutes.

Moran scarfed his pizza down at a seemingly unthinkable clip, and was half-finished after nine minutes. He ultimately wiped his plate clean in 16 minutes and 8 seconds, according to the store’s Facebook post.

“The main stumbling block here for most people might be the cream cheese,” Moran said in the video. “It’s mega-rich, and this amount of it might be too much for some. Fortunately for me, I love cream cheese. I could eat it out of the tub, I reckon.”

As Moran finished his last bite, the video shows staff and customers in the store erupting in a hearty round of applause. Staff handed him a T-shirt and $100. “I am beyond impressed,” said store co-owner Joel Baker.

“I almost choked to death, but I enjoyed it,” Moran said in the video. “It was flippin’ yummy.”

Moran is said to often cap off his speed-eating efforts with a sweet treat, and he continued the tradition in Portland by eating a carrot-cake muffin before triumphantly leaving Mister Bagel.

