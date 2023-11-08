Hires, promotions, appointments

Portland Ovations appointed Sayad Moudachirou as president of its board of directors. He is a managing consultant at London Economics International in Boston. Additionally, four new members have been added to the board: Jerry “Genius Black” Edwards is a photographer based in South Portland and the host of the “Maine’s Black Future” podcast. Corey Hinton leads law firm Drummond Woodsum’s tribal nations practice group. Nate Henry is a small business relationship manager at Bangor Savings Bank. Connor Smart is a certified public accountant at Baker Newman Noyes in Portland.

ProsperityME, a nonprofit financial education resource for immigrants based in Portland, has brought on Sylvie Moutoum as a peer workforce navigator and Alain Bakundukize and Yves Kiakesa as housing navigators.

Ryan Fecteau has joined Avesta Housing in the newly created position of senior officer of policy and planning. He is a former Maine Speaker of the House and was most recently the senior advisor on community development and strategic initiatives for the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and Future.

Giving back

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Foundation has donated $7,080 to the Maine Credit Union League’s Campaign for Ending Hunger in Maine. The credit union donated $10 for every run the Portland Sea Dogs scored this season.

