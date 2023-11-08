BATH

11 a.m. Saturday. Ceremony in Oak Grove Cemetery. This will be followed by a luncheon served by Longreach Girl Scouts at American Legion Post 21 at 200 Congress Ave. Meals for veterans are free, all others by donation.

BIDDEFORD-SACO

10 a.m. Saturday. Parade steps off in Biddeford at the corner of Pool Street and Alfred Road and proceeds to Main Street where it crosses the bridge onto York Hill in Saco, down Saco’s Main Street and right onto Beach Street with a closing ceremony at the CK Burns School.

BRUNSWICK

11 a.m. Saturday. Ceremony hosted by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 & 2202 at Veterans Plaza at the Town Mall. This is followed by a Veterans Day Walk that follows Maine Street to the Frank J. Wood Bridge.

FALMOUTH

11 a.m. Saturday. Ceremony at the Falmouth Veterans Memorial on 65 Depot Road. After the ceremony, the Falmouth Lions Club will host a luncheon at the Falmouth Legion Post for veterans and their families and any community member who would like to celebrate the town’s veterans.

NORTH YARMOUTH

11:30 a.m. Friday. The North Yarmouth Veterans Memorial Park Association will host a free lunch at Toddy Brook Cafe on 925 Sligo Road for veterans.

PORTLAND

10:30 a.m. Saturday. Parade steps off at Longfellow Square and proceeds to City Hall for a service.

SOUTH PORTLAND

11 a.m. Saturday. Parade steps off at Southern Maine Community College and proceeds down Broadway to Mill Creek Park for a ceremony.

WESTBROOK

11 a.m. Saturday. Ceremony at Riverbank Park.

