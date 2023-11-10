AARP, an advocacy group for older Americans, is holding three free workshops to help people better understand their utility bills and learn ways to lower them.

“Older Maine residents shouldn’t have to choose between paying for groceries or paying to keep the lights and heat on,” said a release announcing the workshops. “That’s why AARP Maine is fighting for reasonable utility rates, and we’d like Mainers to get involved.”

The workshops will be held in Portland on Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University of Southern Maine, 7th floor of the Glickman Family Library; in Auburn, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Androscoggin Community Room at the Auburn Public Library; and in Bangor, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Norman Minsky Lecture Hall at the Bangor Public Library.

To register, go to states.aarp.org/maine/utility-2023

