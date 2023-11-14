AUBURN – On Nov. 8, 2023, Lillian L. (Jones) Robinson died after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was 82.

Born to Frederick and Laurette (Tardif) Jones on Aug. 9, 1941, Lillian was raised in Auburn, and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1960. She married Dale Dickinson on July 10 of that same year, and for the next 25 years lived on naval bases around the country, including Honolulu, Hawaii; San Diego, Calif.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Newport, R.I.

On June 1, 2002, Lil married David Robinson, and they resided in Wayne, in the home they built, with summer trips to their camp in Jackman. Time spent at both places were some of the happiest years of Lil’s life.

Lil will be remembered for her love of family and friends and her socially outgoing nature. She loved family gatherings, and always made time to stay in touch with her children, grandchildren and friends. She was a homemaker at heart and created a warm home environment for her family and loved ones. Her hobbies included gardening and growing indoor plants, quilting, knitting, cross stitching, and the seasonal canning of the harvests from her vegetable garden.

Lil was a resident at Schooner Estates in Auburn for the latter years of her life, where she continued engaging in her hobbies, making friends with staff members and residents, and availing herself of weekly outings. Her door was always open and her latest quilt hung on the wall outside her room.

She is survived by two children, Deborah Dickinson and Frederick Dickinson (wife Carol), stepsons Jerry Robinson (partner Alicia) and Warren Robinson (wife Molley and family), stepdaughter, Candice Law (husband Aaron); sister, Elaine H. Julian (husband Roy); grandchildren Jason Gaudette (wife Alicia), Brittany Gaudette, Drew Dickinson, (wife Jess) Ryan Dickinson, Bria Rioux (husband Mack) and Parker, Camden, and Emryn Law; three great-grandchildren, Skylar and Brayden Gaudette, and Charlotte Rioux’ and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, David Robinson; and her parents Frederick and Laurette Jones.

Lil’s memorial service will be in the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. There will be a time of visitation at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website by visiting http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to

Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

