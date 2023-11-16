Sen. Matt Harrington of District 33 spelled out, in an evenhanded way, some of the problems of homelessness (“Are Maine’s new homelessness crisis protocols the right approach?” Nov. 1), and what is being done about them.

He discussed the Homelessness Crisis Protocol, adopted here in 2022. This requires that if a homeless person is breaking certain laws, he or she should be referred to social services, rather than facing the criminal justice system. Sen. Harrington then says that this is counterproductive, because everyone should face the consequences of their behavior.

However, the senator does not really spell out the kinds of behavior that are excused by that protocol. He mentions criminal trespass, but the protocol states that a person is guilty of criminal trespass if that person enters any place from which that person may lawfully be excluded. (This would presumably mean an owner’s home or yard.) He mentions disorderly conduct, but the protocol states that a person is guilty of disorderly conduct if, in a public place, the person intentionally or recklessly annoys others by intentionally making loud and unreasonable noises. He mentions indecent conduct, but the protocol makes reference to urinating in public.

In other words, a homeless person is excused even if he come on your property, makes loud noises in a public place (e.g., the sidewalk in front of your property), or urinates on that sidewalk.

I agree wholeheartedly with Sen. Harrington when he says that people, including the homeless, should face the consequences of their behavior.

William Vaughan, Jr.

Chebeague Island

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: