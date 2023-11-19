Does it make sense to mobilize state and municipal workers, along with Preble Street staff, to clear the Marginal Way and Somerset Street encampments only to know they are trucking many of the people’s belongings to the encampment under Casco Bay Bridge? This makes zero sense to me.

An interim solution, to address public health and public safety issues, is to mobilize city staff alongside dedicated social work staff tasked to assist and enforce reasonable codes of behavior at the existing site. Second, do this while mobilizing our congressional delegation to tackle the longer-term issues of housing and mental health and addiction crises.

We’re wasting time and money, and disrupting people who already face enormous hurdles in their daily lives. Moving people from one camp to another solves nothing.

Greg Field

Yarmouth

