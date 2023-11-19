Does it make sense to mobilize state and municipal workers, along with Preble Street staff, to clear the Marginal Way and Somerset Street encampments only to know they are trucking many of the people’s belongings to the encampment under Casco Bay Bridge? This makes zero sense to me.
An interim solution, to address public health and public safety issues, is to mobilize city staff alongside dedicated social work staff tasked to assist and enforce reasonable codes of behavior at the existing site. Second, do this while mobilizing our congressional delegation to tackle the longer-term issues of housing and mental health and addiction crises.
We’re wasting time and money, and disrupting people who already face enormous hurdles in their daily lives. Moving people from one camp to another solves nothing.
Greg Field
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.