I ask you, Sens. King and Collins, to go on record, in these pages, calling for the outlawing of assault weapons. Yes or no. It is a simple request.

If your answer is no, I ask readers to vote for your ouster.

Harley Marshall
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles