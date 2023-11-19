I encourage everyone to go to mainegunsafety.org and sign up to receive notes about the progress of gun safety laws in the Maine Legislature.

Those who do so will be notified regarding bills being discussed by legislative committees and will be asked to submit online written testimony and/or to testify in person.

Legislators have told us they want to hear from us. Our voices make a difference.

Margo Donnis
South Portland

