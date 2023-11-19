Connor Whitten and Brooks Fox, Wells: In one of the best state final games in recent memory, the Warriors stunned Foxcroft Academy, thanks to some late-game heroics from Fox and Whitten. Fox hit Whitten for a 3-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left to pull Wells within 21-20. The Warriors then decided to go for the win instead of overtime, and Fox again hit Whitten in the end zone for the go-ahead 2-point conversion.
Noah Carpenter, Leavitt: The senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a 34-yard score as the Hornets rolled past Oceanside, 71-12, in the Class C title game.
Will Keach, Leavitt: Keach caught a touchdown pass and rushed for another score to help the Hornets complete a second straight undefeated season.
Wyatt Benoit, Thornton Academy: Benoit, a junior quarterback, rushed for two second-half touchdowns as the Trojans rallied to beat Portland, 24-14, in the Class A final.
Moose Keys and Brady Stone, Kennebunk: Keys and Stone each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Rams to the Class B championship. The Rams won their first state title since 1991.
Michael Hamlin, Lawrence: Hamlin, a quarterback, rushed for a touchdown and threw for another in the Class B final against Kennebunk.
