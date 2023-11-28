The vote against Pine Tree Power was significant, with almost 70% of Mainers voting against it and just over 30% voting in favor. That is a decisive victory for CMP and Versant Power. But there is so much more to the story. The utilities opposed to Pine Tree Power reportedly spent $37 million to win this battle, while Pine Tree Power spent about $1 million.

Just where do folks think those slick, winning advertising bucks came from? Their millions convinced a lot of people that the way things are is just fine. But are they? We all know that CMP will be asking for more rate increases in the future. We can only hope that the PUC deducts the cost of this wasteful advertising before approving any increases. Are our electric bills paying more for advertising and pocket lining than electricity?

Regi Robnett

Portland

