I’m fairly certain that somewhere in the city of Portland there is a vacant building, with bathroom facilities and heat, where the homeless could be housed. They could still use their tents or a cot or both. It would allow people to be warm and a chance to take a shower, brush their teeth, etc. The city could pay the owner for the use of the building. Food for thought.

Larry Dempsey

Poland

