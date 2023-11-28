I’m fairly certain that somewhere in the city of Portland there is a vacant building, with bathroom facilities and heat, where the homeless could be housed. They could still use their tents or a cot or both. It would allow people to be warm and a chance to take a shower, brush their teeth, etc. The city could pay the owner for the use of the building. Food for thought.
Larry Dempsey
Poland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.