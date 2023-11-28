As a mother of two teenagers, I’m writing with a broken heart and an uneasy mind in the wake of the shootings in Lewiston. We live in such a divided world, but I believe that our communities can connect in larger ways, come together and stop an event like this from happening again.

Collectively, we can agree that our families, adopted families and friends are important. When someone in our tribe is hurting, we also feel that hurt. All of us desire the opportunity to make that pain go away for the people we hold dear.

If we can all agree that none of us want to see our loved ones hurting, then I imagine it’s easy for us to acknowledge that we all desire a safer environment. We want to go grocery shopping, send our children to school, go to dinner with friends and walk in our communities without worry.

Right now, all of us are worried. I’m concerned about my husband and children. I worry that I’ll get a call and hear the worst news about the people I love. I worry that if we don’t find a way to agree to make changes, what happened in Lewiston will continue to happen over and over again.

We can all agree that we don’t want another mass shooting to occur. Anywhere. We need to ask ourselves what can change. Guns are killing the people we love.

Jennifer Hazard

Cumberland

