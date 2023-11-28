In Oct. 28’s paper, cartoon character Dennis the Menace enters his sleeping parents’ bedroom to announce: “I didn’t wanna wait till the last minute … So here’s what I want for Christmas.”
Yes, it was a bit early to plan for holiday gifts. However, I’d like to plant a seed in our mind. If you, like me, have pretty much all you need in the way of things, and may even be downsizing, I have a suggestion: Ask friends or relatives who usually give you a gift to consider donating to a charity instead.
I’ve done this for years. I ask my kids and grandkids to donate to a charity that reflects our shared values and to give me a card with their name and the name of the charity. This makes it easier for them to plan gifts and, at the end of the day, I feel really good that we’re helping make the world a bit better.
Susan Payne
Cape Elizabeth
