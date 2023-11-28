Among the guiding principles of the U.S. Navy is “no excuses.”

We are all exhausted by the excuses of our elected leaders and the excuses of the Republican Party for not ending gun violence. Enough debate already about the Second Amendment, mental illness, high-capacity magazines, assault rifles, the human heart …

It is the job of our elected leaders to protect human life as well as our constitutional rights. For the precious lives of our children and grandchildren, they must say “no” to their colleagues, who wear AR-15 lapel pins, and do their job. Enough excuses already.

Steven Westra

Chebeague Island

