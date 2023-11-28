Norway Savings Bank, which serves customers at 24 branches across the state, has donated $100,000 to Portland-based Avesta Housing to help provide housing and support to people in need.

“We recognize the urgent need for more housing across Maine and we take our role in meeting this challenge very seriously,” Norway Savings Bank President & CEO Dan Walsh said in a statement. “Avesta Housing is a leader for developing affordable homes, and we are proud to be a partner.”

Avesta already manages more than 100 properties serving thousands of people in Greater Portland and has 800 new homes and units in development.

“Norway Savings Bank is a longtime partner and supporter of Avesta, and this generous gift is further evidence of its commitment to helping those for whom a safe, affordable place to live is becoming increasingly out of reach,” said Avesta Housing President & CEO Rebecca Hatfield.

Affordable housing has become one of the most important issues facing Portland and surrounding communities in recent years, and the lack of options has caused the homeless population to increase.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: